Girlfriend of Slain Cedar Rapids man: “The world could’ve used 1 million of him, and we lost our one.”

By Brian Tabick
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday family and friends remembered 20-year-old Malik Sheets who died after being shot at a party.

The shooting happened on the 1000 block of Regent Street on the Northeast part of Cedar Rapids. It happened in the early morning hours on June 18th. Police said a fight broke out at the party, and Sheets was shot at least one time. He was taken to St. Luke's Hospital but died shortly after.

His visitation was Friday where family and friends remembered the young man and pleaded for someone to come forward.

”I woke up, and everyone was posting pictures of him,” said Sheets’ girlfriend Gabriella Doolin. “I know it wasn’t his birthday. I had a friend text me asking if I was OK and she sent me the police report. It was just downhill from there.

The news of 20-year-old Malik Sheets’s death took Doolin and the rest of his friends and family by surprise.

”It didn’t think was real,” she said. “They were mistaken; it was somebody else.”

A week after the shooting took place on the 1000 block of Regent Street his family and friends remembered the funny, loving person they lost.

”He was brave, honest, he was kind, he was the life of the party,” Doolin said. “He was always laughing and always smiling.”

He was also a supporting boyfriend.

”I hit a deer and he came and he comforted me,” she said while holding back tears. “I was in shock and he helped me. He told me everything was going to be OK and the deer wasn’t mad at me.”

Sheets also swam at Cedar Rapids Washington High School before graduating.

”He wasn’t ever the best swimmer on our team, but he was an extremely hard worker,” said Coach Chris Cruise. “He was such a positive kid to have around and brought such positive energy to practices and meets.”

Looking through old photos of Sheets Coach Cruise remembered the young man’s great potential and was beloved for many reasons, especially his humor.

”Sometimes he would drop down and do push-ups like right before the pictures so he would look little more buff for the pictures,” he said.

Police said they were still investigating who shot Sheets that night but it’s also the unknown that compounds loved ones’ pain.

”Somebody needs to talk,” said Doolin. “There needs to be justice. Somebody knows something and they’re not saying it. How does a party full of people just not know? I don’t get it.”

As his family and friends wait for justice, they’re grieving and preparing for a final goodbye at his funeral Saturday.

”The world could’ve used 1 million of him, and we lost our one,” said Doolin. “He was everything to me. He checked on me every day. We didn’t go a day without talking.”

