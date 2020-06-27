Eastern Iowa Police Chiefs address lack of diversity on departments, solutions to better policing

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As calls for police reform continue, data from some of our eastern Iowa police departments show racial disparities in the number of officers of color on their force.

The Waterloo Police Department currently has 125 police officers on their force, three of whom are Black or African-American, one Pacific Islander, and one Hispanic Officer. The Iowa City Police Department has 82 sworn-in officers. Five of them are Black or African-American, two are Hispanic and two identify as other.

As of February this year, Dubuque has 107 total officers on the force. There are six Black or African-American officers and five are Hispanic. Of 284 employees, the Cedar Rapids Police Department has four Black or African-American officers, three are Hispanic, and one Pacific Islander.

“It typically been a struggle to find applicants of color,” said Waterloo Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald. Cedar Rapids Chief Wayne Jerman said they continue to adjust their recruitment process to attract more applicants of color.

“I’ve worked closely with the NAACP. When we put out our announcement, we send it to the president and ask that he broadcast it through his network, and other organizations,” said Jerman. In addition, they’ve also sent officers to historically black universities in hopes to attract potential applicants. “I know we still have a ways to go,” he said. Fitzgerald doesn’t believe there are less black people wanting to become officers.

“Our job is to find them, and we can’t just throw our hands in the air and say it’s too hard to find minority candidates. Well guess what you are policing minority communities, and we should, representative of the communities we serve,” said Fitzgerald. “Also, we need to educate them about this job and what it takes to become an officer.”

However, Fitzgerald said it goes beyond that, and includes taking a hard look at the prerequisites for becoming an officer.

“We need to look at the prerequisites apply the perquisite with the mindset that there’s been communities that have been adversely affected by over policing,” he added. “If you have a kid that used marijuana in college, straight A student and let’s say he did it in the first year of school, and you have some archaic rule that says, if you used marijuana within five years you can’t become a police officer. So that kid graduates top of their class in college, and they are not good enough for this profession. I think we miss out on a lot of candidates, a number of very viable candidates when we don’t seek to revise policies that exclude minorities.”

Making revisions to policies and the testing process is what they’re currently looking at, as well as a critical review of those accepted and rejected for hire.

“We can modify the testing process, but I more so want to see what the background process looks like,” said Fitzgerald. “We’re not lowering the standards, but we are adjusting standards to the type of world we live in today.”

Fitzgerald said he understands it might not be a traditional mindset among police, but said it is a progressive one. He adds this is only one priority in better policing.

“I think diversity helps because it gets you in the door and you are able to communicate in a way the public understands,” Fitzgerald said. “However, our job is to train the people who don’t look like the people they are policing as well to listen, to emphasize, and to understand why people feel the way they do and understand that although I wasn’t a police officer in the 60′s, things happened in the 60′s that would make people that are minorities reluctant to trust the police, so I have to accept that and integrate that into the way I treat people.”

