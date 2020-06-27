Advertisement

Des Moines woman arrested in hit-and-run crash that killed teen

Published: Jun. 27, 2020
WEST UNION, Iowa (AP) — A Des Moines woman has been arrested in a 2-year-old hit-and-run crash that killed a 14-year-old on a moped.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that Fayette County Sheriff Marty Fisher said 26-year-old Kelli Jo Michael, of Des Moines, was arrested Friday and charged with vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of an accident in the death of Kaiden Estling.

The teen from Maynard was struck in June 2018 while driving a moped along Iowa 150 about 2 1/2 miles south of Fayette. Michael is jailed on a $50,000 cash-only bond. It wasn’t immediately clear if she had an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

