City of Cedar Rapids reminds riders of e-bike, scooter share program safety

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Cedar Rapids is reminding people about rules for its bike and scooter share program, VeorRide. As of June 19th, an average of 1,000 rides a day were taken on the e-bikes and scooters. That’s 6,800 scooter rides and 1,300 e-bike rides logged in the first few weeks of the program this season.

With so many riders in the downtown and surrounding areas, program leaders said people need to ensure they are following the rules. That means following all traffic laws, keeping the rides off the sidewalks, and ending the rides at designated locations.

Bill Michael, the Assistant Director of Community Development and Planning in Cedar Rapids said they want to avoid what’s called, “scooter litter,” by having riders drop off bikes and scooters only at bike racks.

“Depending on response for the community, if we continue to see positive response that we have seen, it can continue to grow, the things we are going to watch closely are how people are parking, staying off the sidewalks and following the traffic laws,” Michael said.

He also said people should familiarize themselves with the rules of use when opening the VeoRide app. Not following some rules, like riding on the sidewalk could result in a citation of more than $600 dollars.

“The purpose to stay off the sidewalks is to avoid conflicts between pedestrians and individuals riding bikes and scooters. There might not be anybody on the sidewalk, but someone may walk out of a store and that is what we are trying to avoid,” Michael said.

Michael said they have been working with the police department to ensure rules of the road are followed when using the rideshare program. He said police have issued a few citations related to rides on the sidewalk, but are mostly issuing warnings first.

