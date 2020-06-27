Advertisement

City of Cedar Rapids reminds riders of e-bike, scooter share program safety

By Aaron Hosman
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Cedar Rapids is reminding people about rules for its bike and scooter share program, VeorRide. As of June 19th, an average of 1,000 rides a day were taken on the e-bikes and scooters. That’s 6,800 scooter rides and 1,300 e-bike rides logged in the first few weeks of the program this season.

With so many riders in the downtown and surrounding areas, program leaders said people need to ensure they are following the rules. That means following all traffic laws, keeping the rides off the sidewalks, and ending the rides at designated locations.

Bill Michael, the Assistant Director of Community Development and Planning in Cedar Rapids said they want to avoid what’s called, “scooter litter,” by having riders drop off bikes and scooters only at bike racks.

“Depending on response for the community, if we continue to see positive response that we have seen, it can continue to grow, the things we are going to watch closely are how people are parking, staying off the sidewalks and following the traffic laws,” Michael said.

He also said people should familiarize themselves with the rules of use when opening the VeoRide app. Not following some rules, like riding on the sidewalk could result in a citation of more than $600 dollars.

“The purpose to stay off the sidewalks is to avoid conflicts between pedestrians and individuals riding bikes and scooters. There might not be anybody on the sidewalk, but someone may walk out of a store and that is what we are trying to avoid,” Michael said.

Michael said they have been working with the police department to ensure rules of the road are followed when using the rideshare program. He said police have issued a few citations related to rides on the sidewalk, but are mostly issuing warnings first.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Memorial Ride becomes Celebration

Updated: 1 hours ago
After nearly two years of waiting, a Fayette County mother says she is *elated* after an arrest in her son's death

Iowa

Kaiden Estling’s mom: “one of the best moments of my life” after arrest made in her son’s fatal hit-and-run

Updated: 1 hours ago
After waiting almost two years to the day, April Estling says she is "happy" and "elated" after an arrest in the case of her son's sudden death.

News

African-American Museum of Iowa hosts public art event honoring black lives

Updated: 4 hours ago
The African American Museum of Iowa in Cedar Rapids opened up temporarily Saturday for a public art event.

News

African American Museum exhibit

Updated: 5 hours ago
The African American Museum of Iowa in Cedar Rapids opened up temporarily Saturday for a public art event.

News

Cedar Rapids Scooters

Updated: 5 hours ago
The City of Cedar Rapids is reminding people about rules for its bike and scooter share program called VeoRide.

Latest News

News

Hyvee Salad Recall

Updated: 5 hours ago
Hyvee is expanding its recall of salads.

News

Freedom Ride 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
The 2020 Chains Interrupted Freedom ride took place Saturday.

News

Second annual “Freedom Ride” raises funds to fight human trafficking

Updated: 6 hours ago
The first Chains Interrupted Freedom Ride since the start of the pandemic left the Harley Davidson Store in Cedar Rapids.

Iowa

Des Moines woman arrested in hit-and-run crash that killed teen

Updated: 6 hours ago
A Des Moines woman has been arrested in a 2-year-old hit-and-run crash that killed a 14-year-old on a moped.

Iowa

Hy-Vee adds 12 more salad varieties to recall over cyclospora risk

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
A major Iowa-based grocery retailer expanded the list of bagged salad mixes that could be contaminated by a dangerous parasite.