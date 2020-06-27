Advertisement

Becker leads Regina past West Branch 9-4

By Michael OBrien
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Junior Chase Becker led the Regina Regals past the West Branch Bears 9-4 on Friday night with a three-run home run in the third inning and some stellar defensive plays. With the victory, Regina improves to 5-3 while the Bears fall to 2-6.

Regina looks ahead to a matchup with Burlington Notre Dame on Saturday while the Bears hope to rebound against Grinnell.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Scheetz and VanDonslear experience athletic budget cuts, hoping to find new teams

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Josh Christensen
Athletic departments across the country have made budget cuts in the last few weeks, including the elimination of some programs. Two former eastern Iowa tennis standouts experienced those cuts.

Sports

Marion sweeps Independence with a pair of 6-3 wins

Updated: 8 hours ago
With the victories, the Indians improve to 6-6 while the Mustangs drop to 4-6.

Sports

Regals top West Branch

Updated: 13 hours ago
600pm newscast recording

Sports

Marion sweeps Independence

Updated: 13 hours ago
600pm newscast recording

Latest News

Sports

Hempstead puts up 23 runs in sweep against Linn-Mar

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 1:08 AM CDT
10pm newscast recording

Sports

Xavier and Prairie split doubleheader

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 1:07 AM CDT
10pm newscast recording

Sports

North Linn baseball and softball remain perfect

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 1:05 AM CDT
10pm newscast recording

Sports

North Linn baseball and softball stay perfect

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 12:59 AM CDT
|
By Josh Christensen
Both the North Linn baseball and softball teams remained perfect on the season after sweeping their doubleheaders against Springville on Thursday.

Sports

Xavier and Prairie split doubleheader

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 12:51 AM CDT
|
By Josh Christensen
Xavier and Prairie split a baseball doubleheader on Thursday. Both games ended up with a 3-1 score.

Sports

Hempstead puts up 23 runs against Linn-Mar in doubleheader sweep

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 12:41 AM CDT
|
By Josh Christensen
Dubuque Hempstead put up 23 runs to sweep Linn-Mar in a doubleheader on Thursday.