Becker leads Regina past West Branch 9-4

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Junior Chase Becker led the Regina Regals past the West Branch Bears 9-4 on Friday night with a three-run home run in the third inning and some stellar defensive plays. With the victory, Regina improves to 5-3 while the Bears fall to 2-6.

Regina looks ahead to a matchup with Burlington Notre Dame on Saturday while the Bears hope to rebound against Grinnell.

