Advertisement

Advocates, experts warn against polling place reductions

FILE-In this Tuesday, June 23, 2020 file photo, poll workers instruct a voter on where to go to fill out their ballot during the Kentucky primary at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Ky. There was only one polling place open on election day this week in Louisville, Kentucky, and voting went relatively smoothly compared to other recent primaries amid the global pandemic. Does that mean other cities should consider the same in November?
FILE-In this Tuesday, June 23, 2020 file photo, poll workers instruct a voter on where to go to fill out their ballot during the Kentucky primary at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Ky. There was only one polling place open on election day this week in Louisville, Kentucky, and voting went relatively smoothly compared to other recent primaries amid the global pandemic. Does that mean other cities should consider the same in November?(Timothy D. Easley | AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)
By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY, PIPER HUDSPETH BLACKBURN and BRUCE SCHREINER, Associated Press
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (AP) — Louisville, Kentucky, had only one polling place open on election day this week and voting went relatively smoothly compared with other recent primaries held amid the global pandemic.

Does that mean other cities should consider the same in November? Voting rights groups say no. They caution that just because Kentucky’s largest city did not have excessively long line for the primary doesn’t mean other cities should scale back polling locations -- even if they are expanding access to absentee ballots.

They cite a host of reasons, including a likely increase in turnout in November, why more polling places are needed, not less, for the general election.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Shooting at Ky. park during Breonna Taylor protest leaves 1 dead

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
Deputies performed life-saving measures on the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. A second person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

National News

2 dead after shooting at business center in California

Updated: 46 minutes ago
Emergency dispatchers say the suspect drove into a Walmart distribution center and started shooting at people with an "AR-type weapon."

News

Memorial Ride becomes Celebration

Updated: 1 hours ago
After nearly two years of waiting, a Fayette County mother says she is *elated* after an arrest in her son's death

Iowa

Kaiden Estling’s mom: “one of the best moments of my life” after arrest made in her son’s fatal hit-and-run

Updated: 1 hours ago
After waiting almost two years to the day, April Estling says she is "happy" and "elated" after an arrest in the case of her son's sudden death.

Coronavirus

As cases surge in US, rural areas seeing increases as well

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By PAUL J. WEBER and MICHELLE R. SMITH
Texas and Florida have clamped down on bars in America's biggest retreat yet as the nation's daily number of confirmed coronavirus cases hit an all-time high of 40,000.

Latest News

National

State of schools still unclear for the fall

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Parents, students and teachers are wondering what the new year will look like.

News

African-American Museum of Iowa hosts public art event honoring black lives

Updated: 4 hours ago
The African American Museum of Iowa in Cedar Rapids opened up temporarily Saturday for a public art event.

National Politics

Biden slams Trump over reported bounties placed on US troops

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By LYNN BERRY
Joe Biden is sharply criticizing President Donald Trump over a report that he says, if true, contains a “truly shocking revelation” about the commander in chief and his failure to protect U.S. troops and stand up to Russia.

National News

Trump’s brother asks another court to halt niece’s book

Updated: 5 hours ago
Donald Trump’s brother is asking another court to halt publication of a tell-all book by the president’s niece, after his first bid was rejected by a New York City judge Thursday.

News

African American Museum exhibit

Updated: 5 hours ago
The African American Museum of Iowa in Cedar Rapids opened up temporarily Saturday for a public art event.

News

Cedar Rapids Scooters

Updated: 5 hours ago
The City of Cedar Rapids is reminding people about rules for its bike and scooter share program called VeoRide.