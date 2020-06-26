Advertisement

Xavier and Prairie split doubleheader

By Josh Christensen
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 12:51 AM CDT
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Defending Class 4A state champion Cedar Rapids Xavier split a doubleheader against Cedar Rapids Prairie on Friday.

The Saints claimed the first game by a final score of 3-1. Prairie took a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth inning, but Xavier responded by scoring a run on a fielder’s choice in the bottom half of the inning. The Saints took the lead for good with a two-run sixth inning. In the second game, Prairie reversed the score winning, 3-1.

Xavier moves to 4-2 overall, while Prairie stands at 4-3 on the season.

