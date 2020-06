CENTER POINT, Iowa (KCRG) - Center Point-Urbana and Williamsburg split a doubleheader on the baseball diamond on Wednesday. Williamsburg won the first game, 11-6, but CPU responded in the second game with a 12-6 victory.

Williamsburg is now 2-5 overall while CPU improved to 4-4.

