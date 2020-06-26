Waterloo Schools release Return to Learn plan

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo Schools announced Friday their Return to Learn plan for the upcoming school year.

The plan is going to be a hybrid option for students that will include both in-person sessions and virtual instruction. Dr. Jane Lindaman, the Superintendent, said in a release that they are continuing to get new information about health and safety standards and will continue to review their plan as needed. They will also be getting input from families and the community before finalizing the plan for the 2020-2021 school year.

A draft of the plan will be released during the month of July before the final version is released to the public in early August.

