Unstable Air Brings Us Thunderstorm Chances

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A cold front moves across the state with showers and storms. Strong storms are possible with the threat of heavy rain. This frontal boundary becomes stationary and remains with us into next week. With the air mass remaining unstable, warm, and muggy storms chance exist each and every day for a few hours. Right now the outlook for early July is warm and muggy but a bit drier. Have a good night and a safe weekend.

