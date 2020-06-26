Storms develop today, some strong to severe

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A round of scattered storms is ongoing this morning with a risk of severe weather, especially over the northern half of the area. Heavy rain may occur with any of these storms as well. Activity will probably be much more isolated the farther south you go, at least through the morning. Plan on a very humid day and with highs well into the 80s, that will be enough to generate some strong to severe storms this afternoon and evening across eastern Iowa. The main threat is strong wind, however, torrential rainfall will be worth monitoring as well given how high the rivers are and how wet the ground still is from rain earlier this week.

This active weather continues into the weekend and much of next week as well. The chances are there each day for thunderstorms at least on a scattered basis. There will be many dry hours, too, and it’ll stay very humid through the next week or more.

