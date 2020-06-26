Advertisement

State to schools: Masks not needed — and don’t mandate them

By Mary Green
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After closing out last semester in a virtual classroom, Waterloo West High School social studies teacher Jonathan Grieder is eager to get back to his real classroom — as long as it’s safe.

“I don’t think pushing to be back in the classroom just so that we can say that we did that is necessarily the best move,” he said.

Grieder said the Iowa Department of Education’s guidance on reopening schools, released Thursday, won’t keep him and his students safe if they are back in the classroom.

The Department of Education said it collaborated with the Iowa Department of Public Health to create the guidance, which includes points like encouraging hand washing and recommending sick students and staff stay home.

But the department also said it does not recommend schools districts require staff and students to wear face coverings, saying schools should “teach and reinforce the prevention of stigma associated with the use or non-use of facial coverings to support a respectful, inclusive, and supportive school environment,” while allowing people to wear face coverings if they chose to do so.

In its “Considerations for Schools” guidance, last updated on May 19 and specifically focused on the reopening of schools around the country, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say schools should “teach and reinforce the use of cloth face coverings,” and that, “face coverings should be worn by staff and students (particularly older students) as feasible, and are most essential in times when physical distancing is difficult.”

“If we can teach our kids how to deal with shooting events in their schools, if we can teach kids what to do in case there’s a tornado or a fire, what are we doing if we can’t teach them how to be safe from a virus?” Grieder said.

The state is not requiring social distancing in schools either, saying it might not be possible to enforce all the time in every school setting, including on school buses.

It also claimed the CDC doesn’t recommend that schools screen students and staff upon entering the building, adding, “One symptom is not necessarily indicative of communicable disease. Some individuals may be ill and have no symptoms.”

But the CDC does recommend in its “Considerations for Schools” guidance that schools conduct daily health checks of students and staff, which it says include temperature screenings and symptom checking, if feasible.

In a statement, the Iowa Department of Education said, “The health and safety of students, families, administrators, teachers and school staff will continue to be our number one priority, and we will continue to rely on public health experts to inform all decisions made. The reopening guidance, created in partnership with the Iowa Department of Public Health, provides school districts and nonpublic schools the flexibility to best meet the needs of their students, staff, families, and communities.”

Among its other recommendations, the guidance also encourages school districts to provide personal protective equipment and training to workers with a medium-to-high risk of exposure to the virus; post signs on how to prevent the spread of the virus; and follow a framework to routinely clean facilities, including buses, concession stands, cafeterias, and other high-touch surface areas.

In response, Iowa’s largest teachers’ union said it is “deeply disappointed” with the state’s guidance.

Mike Beranek, president of the Iowa State Education Association, wrote, in part, “The ISEA believes a school district reopening model must ensure the health and safety of students and staff and prioritize long-term strategies on student learning and educational equity. The Iowa Department of Education’s reopening guidance is inconsistent with CDC guidance, common sense, and good public policy, and we cannot recommend support.” Beranek also called for school districts to develop their own guidelines that require face coverings, physical distancing, and other safety mandates.

It seems individual school districts can opt to put more requirements in place than what the Department of Education recommends. But in turn, the state said if districts do that, “they should only do so in consultation with public health and legal counsel. Schools are reminded that when not using the Department’s guidance word for word, they should indicate this was a locally-determined distinction.”

Grieder said he’s disheartened by what he views as the state leaving schools to fend for themselves.

“We have to do better than this,” he said. “This isn’t partisan. This isn’t about party. This is about keeping people safe, and these guidelines don’t do that.”

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

“Hate has no place in Marion” - City responds to possible hate crime

Updated: 21 minutes ago
The city of Marion is challenging every person who lives there to rise above hate, and be a part of a solution.

News

Iowa City Police ask for help in investigation after man shot in leg

Updated: 58 minutes ago
Iowa City Police are asking for help as they investigate a shooting that sent a man to the hospital.

News

Coronavirus deaths top 700 in Iowa

Updated: 1 hour ago
The state of Iowa has now seen more than 700 deaths due to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Black Hawk County

Contractors preparing to rebuild Maple Lanes in Waterloo

Updated: 4 hours ago
Contractors are preparing to re-build Maple Lanes Bowling Center after a fire started by arsonists nearly destroyed the building back in February, according to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier.

Black Hawk County

Man charged after he led police on car chase with 1-year-old inside the car

Updated: 4 hours ago
A Waterloo man has been charged with child endangerment after he led police on a car chase with a 1-year-old child inside the vehicle.

Latest News

News

2020 Fair Special Edition

Updated: 7 hours ago
Even though the Iowa State Fair is canceled this year, organizers still plan to host 4H and FFA shows.

Iowa

Iowa State Fair to host 2020 Fair Special Edition with 4H & FFA shows

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KCCI
Even though the Iowa State Fair is canceled this year, organizers still plan to host 4H and FFA shows. It will be called the 2020 Fair Special Edition.

Johnson County

Iowa City business owners urged to ask customers to wear a face cover

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Brian Tabick
Since COVID-19 restrictions were lifted on June 12th, Johnson County has had 247 more people test positive for COVID-19. That’s six times higher than the two weeks leading up to the re-opening of the state.

News

Panel of Iowans discuss their experience with racism in the state

Updated: 14 hours ago
Panel of Iowans discuss their experience with racism in the state

News

Iowa City business owners urged to ask customers to wear a face cover

Updated: 14 hours ago
Since COVID-19 restrictions were lifted on June 12th, Johnson County has had 247 more people test positive for COVID-19. That’s six times higher than the two weeks leading up to the re-opening of the state.