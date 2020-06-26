Severe weather threat increases this afternoon

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms are going to continue throughout the day today. Not only that, but it is also going to be a hot and humid day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are going to be possible heading into the afternoon hours. High, damaging wind gusts are the main threat, but heavy downpours could also lead to a flooding threat, especially with how high many rivers already are across our area.

There will be plenty of dry time tomorrow, but there is also the chance for more scattered rain and storm activity. That chance is going to stick with us through the majority of next week as a frontal system stalls across our area keeping quite a bit of moisture and instability for the chance of showers and storms. Highs range from the mid to upper 80s over the next week.

