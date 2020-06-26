Severe weather possible through tonight; heavy rain possible

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) – Warm and humid conditions will give way to thunderstorms this afternoon into tonight. Some of those could be severe. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 9 p.m. for counties east of a line from Decorah to Washington.

Severe thunderstorm watch on June 26, 2020. (KCRG)

“The tropical conditions we’re seeing across much of area this afternoon will provide the ingredients to help with thunderstorm development this afternoon and evening,” said First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Joe Winters. “Those storms could produce damaging winds.”

Winters said storms moving through Northeastern Iowa this afternoon will push off to the east. Additional storms are expected to develop in the afternoon and evening hours. Heavy rain in a short amount of time is another concern heading into tonight.

“We’re monitoring the possibility for flash flooding from these storms,” Winters added. “There’s a lot of moisture in the atmosphere and that produces conditions favorable for heavy rain to fall in a short amount of time. The ground is many areas is already saturated, so flash flooding is a possibility.”

Winters said that we’ll see an unsettled period of weather over the next few days with a chance for rain and storms for much of the extended forecast. “Area creeks and rivers are already running high and will need to be monitored for changes,” Winters added.

You can find the latest river levels here.

