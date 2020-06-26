Rising water levels at Coralville Lake

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Recent rain is leading to higher water levels across Eastern Iowa, and Coralville Lake is seeing its levels start to go up this weekend.

Coralville Lake Operations Manager Dee Goodman says it’s expected to hit 700 feet this weekend, which is about 14 feet higher than usual, but still 12 feet from the water going over the spillway. So far, 15 campsites and several beaches are closed. That isn’t stopping campers and boaters from getting out to the lake.

Lake Operations Manager Dee Goodman says he’s seen a recent increase in visitors, and that the campsites that are still open are full to capacity. He says boaters should be especially careful of hidden rocks, tree branches, and other boaters as water levels continue to rise. “We have a couple of boat ramps closed, and we have to close a couple more we know that’s going to congest facilities. Just be patient with each other, you’ll get your time out on the water and be safe,” says Goodman.

Lake officials say they expect to close the main beach this weekend, and possibly 5-10 more campsites. Those closures are expected to last throughout next week.

