Reynolds compliments Trump on his “administration of action”

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks to the press during the daily COVID-19 news conference on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston, Iowa. (Kelsey Kremer/The Des Moines Register via AP, Pool)
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds told President Donald Trump that his is “an administration of action” that is identifying barriers and gaps for U.S. workers and finding solutions.

Reynolds is a member of the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board, which Trump established by executive order last year.

Trump’s daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump and Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross chair the panel.

Video provided by the White House includes Reynolds praising Trump during a Friday visit to the White House for creating the board.

The panel’s goal is to develop strategies for improving the workforce.

