Recent spike in Johnson County COVID-19 cases leads some businesses to close, stay closed, to try to slow the spread

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - For the ninth straight day, positive cases of COVID-19 in Johnson County have increased by double digits. The number of new cases of the novel coronavirus have from zero positive cases on June 14 in the county, to at least 35 on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday of this week.

Now some businesses say despite the plan to reopen, or having already opened back up, they will keep their doors closed.

“We have to balance this thing,” said Jason Zeman, the owner of Studio 13, Iowa City Yacht Club, Eden Lounge, and the soon-to-open Players Sports Bar and Grill. “We have bills that don’t stop, we have employees that need work, but we also need to keep everybody safe.”

Zeman owns three downtown Iowa City bars, but said the last couple weeks have left him feeling concerned.

“I’ve seen as the positive cases have increased, it’s started to worry me,” Zeman said. “Because I’m thinking about, long-term thinking about, what are we going to do this fall?”

That’s led him to what he felt was best: closing the doors to the bar- meaning they will not serve any customers, and they will not have any income for the foreseeable future.

“We need to put the brakes on that for now, let this get under control before we have an issue with hospitalizations or we have issues where there’s no football, things that are important to everybody, that we need to see some kind of normalcy,” Zeman said.

Friday was also the tentative re-opening for FilmScene, a nonprofit movie theater in Iowa City- but the local spike in positive cases led leaders to hold off for at least a couple more weeks.

“For us, it was a difficult decision in some ways, but really it was an easy decision to keep our patrons and staff safe,” said Andrew Sherburne, the executive director and co-founder of FilmScene. “So we decided this is not the weekend to open.”

They said their goal, rather than follow permitted guidelines, is to lead by example.

“Somebody’s got to be a leader, and we are happy to be leaders in this community and make the tough decisions to put health and safety first,” Sherburne said.

Zeman said he shares that feeling of needing to lead.

“If our government’s not going to do it, then it takes business leaders- somebody has to do it, and it’s not about me, it’s about the community,” Zeman said. “We have to do this and we have to do it now.”

Putting potential safety precautions for these businesses, ahead of potential sales.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.