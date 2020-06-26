Nurses’ Union responds to furloughs at Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The union representing over 4,000 nurses at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics says they’re satisfied they’re avoiding job cuts and freezes on raises.

On Tuesday, it was announced staff would take unpaid time off or give up paid vacation time, with higher wage earners bearing a bigger share of the pain. Employees making $50,000 or more will have to take two weeks unpaid furlough or give up 100 hours of PTO. Those making less than $50,000 will have to take a week off unpaid or give up 50 hours of vacation time.

UHIC said they were facing losses of more than $10 million from the pandemic and warned employees about possible effects about effects in May. Barbara Stanerson, who is a nurse at UIHC and union member, said the other option the hospital gave was a pay cut, freeze on raises and layoffs.

The union rejected that proposal on June 12.

She said she’s disappointed about the furlough and it’s effects but is happy everyone will get to keep their job and future raise.

Stanerson also said she’s concerned about low staffing concerns and a hiring freeze.

“It’s going to be stressful for a while until the hospital can get back to some type of normalcy and start hiring people where we need them, she said.”

