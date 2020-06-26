North Linn baseball and softball stay perfect

TROY MILLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Both the North Linn baseball and softball teams kept their perfect seasons alive on Thursday after sweeping doubleheaders against Springville.

The softball team won 10-0 and 13-3. The baseball team survived a scare against the Orioles in the first game with a 6-4 victory, but then responded with a 12-0 win in the nightcap.

