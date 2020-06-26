Noelridge Farmers’ Market in Cedar Rapids opens July 1

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation Department announced the Noelridge Farmers’ Market will return on July 1 at 4 p.m.

The market will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. through October 16.

The Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation Department said it will be a walk-up market in which vendors will be spaced out and patrons will be required to follow social distancing guidelines.

The Noelridge Farmers’ Market is located on the corner of Collins Road and Council Street NE in Cedar Rapids.

