Advertisement

Miss. man went on violent crime spree after release from jail due to coronavirus, police say

Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Police arrested a man after a high-speed chase early Friday morning.

Brandon Police Assistant Chief Chris Butts says the suspect, identified as Vincent Ogiamien, raped two people, stole several cars, and shot a woman overnight in Brandon.

After these incidents, police were led on a chase into Jackson where Ogiamien crashed at I-20 and Terry Road.

Police records indicate Ogiamien was released from the Rankin County Jail on Thursday afternoon after a DUI arrest. He has been booked seven times in Rankin County for crimes including motor vehicle theft, drugs, and fleeing police.

Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey said Ogiamien was released from jail because he tested positive for COVID-19.

Butts says Ogiamien was released from jail around 3 p.m., and 4 p.m. is when he forced his way into a woman’s vehicle to try and sexually assault her. She eventually got out and Ogiamien drove off in her car, according to Butts.

A police chase involving a recently-released inmate ended in Jackson, Mississippi.
A police chase involving a recently-released inmate ended in Jackson, Mississippi.(WLBT)

Later that night, police say he kicked in a door at an apartment and sexually assaulted someone before going back to Jackson and stealing another vehicle.

Butts says Ogiamien wound up back in Brandon at a gas station and tried to sexually assault the clerk. He and another person at the gas station got into an altercation and shot at each other.

After that, Ogiamien is accused of entering another home and shooting a woman. The condition of that woman is unknown.

Around 6:30 Friday morning, another woman was sexually assaulted in Brandon.

Ogiamien was eventually spotted by an officer on Hwy 18 in Brandon when the chase began.

He is charged with two counts of rape, kidnapping, auto burglary, and aggravated assault. Ogiamien could face additional charges as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

US states reimpose virus restrictions; Germany cautions virus risk

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By PAUL J. WEBER and MICHELLE R. SMITH
Texas and Florida have clamped down on bars in America's biggest retreat yet as the nation's daily number of confirmed coronavirus cases hit an all-time high of 40,000.

National News

Congress stalls out — again — dealing with national trauma

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
For a moment, Congress appeared poised to act on policing reform, mobilized by a national trauma and overwhelming public support. Now those efforts have stalled and seem unlikely to be revived in an election year.

National News

Milton Glaser, designer of ‘I Love NY’ logo, dies at 91

Updated: 8 hours ago
Milton Glaser, the designer who created the “I (HEART) NY” logo and the famous Bob Dylan poster with psychedelic hair, has died. He died Friday, his 91st birthday.

News

Girlfriend of Slain Cedar Rapids man: “The world could’ve used 1 million of him, and we lost our one.”

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Brian Tabick
On Friday family and friends remembered 20-year-old Malik Sheets who died after being shot at a party.

Black Hawk County

Eastern Iowa Police Chiefs address lack of diversity on departments, solutions to better policing

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Taylor Holt
As calls for police reform continue, data from some eastern Iowa police departments show racial disparities in the number of officers of color on their force. While some officials say they are adjusting their recruiting methods, one police chief says diversifying departments is only part of the answer to making change and building relationships in their cities.

Latest News

News

Seattle mayor meets with protesters over dismantling zone

Updated: 10 hours ago
Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan met with demonstrators Friday after some lay in the street or sat on barricades to thwart the city’s effort to dismantle an “occupied” protest zone that has drawn scorn from President Donald Trump and a lawsuit from nearby businesses.

News

Police in Waterloo looking for missing teen

Updated: 10 hours ago
Jaquwan Donald, 17, was last seen on June 24. Officials said he is 5′8″, 120 points, with black hair and brown eyes. His clothing description is unknown.

News

Iowa governor signs bill limiting absentee ballot requests

Updated: 10 hours ago
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed into law a bill that limits the Secretary of State’s ability to send absentee ballot requests to all registered voters.

National Politics

Trump signs ‘strong’ executive order to protect monuments

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By ASHRAF KHALIL Associated Press
President Trump retweeted an FBI wanted poster showing pictures of 15 protesters who are wanted for “vandalization of federal property.”

National News

Exclusive with Ivanka Trump: Federal hiring to focus on skills, not degrees

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Jacqueline Policastro, Allison Maass and Timothy Knapp, Gray DC
President Donald Trump signed an executive order Friday authorizing the change alongside his daughter and advisor Ivanka Trump.

News

‘Hate has no place in Marion’; City responds to report of hate crime

Updated: 11 hours ago
‘Hate has no place in Marion’; City responds to report of hate crime