Man charged after he led police on car chase with 1-year-old inside the car

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Waterloo man has been charged with child endangerment after he led police on a car chase with a 1-year-old child inside the vehicle.

A person reported that their car was stolen on Thursday at 2:38 a.m. with their 1-year-old child inside on Dawson Street in Waterloo. Officers found the vehicle in the 700 block of Newton Street and that is when the driver fled.

The driver then led police on a high-speed chase. After police captured the suspect, the child was recovered unharmed.

Adam Warren, 43, was arrested and charged with eluding, violation of a no-contact order, and child endangerment. The investigation is still ongoing.

