Iowa State Fair to host 2020 Fair Special Edition with 4H & FFA shows

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Even though the Iowa State Fair is canceled this year, organizers still plan to host 4H and FFA shows. It will be called the 2020 Fair Special Edition.

Any FFA or 4H member who qualifies will be able to show almost the same animals that would normally be shown on any given year. The Iowa State Fair’s website said it will follow all Department of Public Health and CDC recommendations for social distancing, hand washing, and sanitation.

4H officials said it’s important to recognize the kids’ hard work and that some of them have been working all year putting their projects together.

Mike Anderson, the State Fair 4H Livestock Superintendent said, “A lot of these kids are really excited they get this opportunity. I know quite a few have been kind of bored throughout the spring and summer with a lot of the activities being canceled.”

The 4H and FFA shows will start on August 6th and stretch over the following three weekends.

