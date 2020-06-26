Iowa Irish Fest cancels 2020 festival due to COVID-19

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Irish Fest has canceled its 2020 festival due to the increased risk of COVID-19 cases. The decision was made after Governor Reynolds extended the state’s Emergency Declaration on Thursday.

The festival was rescheduled for July 31 - August 2 in downtown Waterloo.

“Yesterday, Gov. Reynolds extended the emergency declaration through July 25, which calls for social distancing,” said Chad Shipman, Iowa Irish Fest director. “This declaration end-date may possibly be extended again — and is too close to our fest start date to allow our committee and our wonderful fans and artists from around the world to properly plan for the festival. Travel restrictions also are still in effect for international travel, and many of our artists come to us from Ireland, Scotland, and other restricted countries. Unfortunately, government action related to COVID-19 has forced us to cancel our festival.”

Tickets were sold online this year and ticket holders should receive an email soon with refund information.

“Our fans, partners, vendors, entertainers, and volunteers have provided committee members with amazing support as we have had to weigh this go or no-go decision to hold our festival,” said Shipman. “Until yesterday, we were most hopeful we would be able to hold this wonderful community event. The good news during these bad economic times for so many is that our Iowa Irish Fest committee has been fiscally responsible and our fest is financially stable. Thanks to this great financial position, our partners, 80 committee members and hundreds of volunteers, we are ready, steadfast, and excited to plan this festival for many years to come. We look forward to our next Iowa Irish Fest, Aug. 6-8, 2021.”

