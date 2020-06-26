Iowa City Police ask for help in investigation after man shot in leg

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City Police are asking for help as they investigate a shooting that sent a man to the hospital.

Officers responded to 1722 H Street at 9:53 p.m. on Thursday. That’s south of Muscatine Avenue near Creekside Park. They found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. Police say someone else shot him.

Officers treated him at the scene and first responders took the man to the hospital. Police say its not believed to be accidental or random, and there is no threat to the public.

Police have not made any arrests.

Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information about the incident that leads to an arrest. People can download their app, call (319) 358-TIPS (8477) or go online to iccrimestoppers.org to submit a tip. People can also reach out to Sergeant Jerry Blomgren with Iowa City Police at (319) 356-5276 or jerry-blomgren@iowa-city.org.

