Advertisement

Iowa City business owners urged to ask customers to wear a face cover

By Brian Tabick
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Since COVID-19 restrictions were lifted on June 12th, Johnson County has had 247 more people test positive for COVID-19. That’s six times higher than the two weeks leading up to the re-opening of the state.

On Thursday, the city’s COVID-19 recovery team asked restaurant and bar owners to urge customers to also wear a face covering.

“I think it’s a little risky,” Michael Salazar II said. “I do see a lot of people without masks walking downtown in large groups.”

He visits downtown Iowa City at least once a week. The number of people he sees not social distancing has gone up since June 12th.

“When the bars opened back up people instantly came downtown as if COVID-19 was gone,” he said.

Local leaders said many of those testing positive are between the ages of 18 and 25. Two establishments took measures into their own hands by shutting their doors. Others are being urged to mandate that customers wear a mask.

“When we’re going to eat or drink why do I keep my face covered because I’m going to be putting stuff in my mouth?‘” asked Iowa City Nighttime Mayor Joe Reilly. “If you’re not eating or you’re not drinking and you’re still in the establishment keep the mask on. When the time comes that you’re going to have your meal or have your drink you can pull it down and pull it right back up.

Despite Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds expending her proclamation to keep Iowa businesses open Thursday, he worried people who choose not to wear a mask could lead to another shutdown.

“That won’t be good for the businesses, that won’t be good for the University, and it would be good for Iowa City,” Reilly said.

Reilly said there would likely be some push back about wearing a mask but it’s something he said many people, including Salazar, are on board with.

“If that’s what needs to happen to get this changed to get more serious by all means give me a mask,” Salazar said.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

“Hate has no place in Marion” - City responds to possible hate crime

Updated: 19 minutes ago
The city of Marion is challenging every person who lives there to rise above hate, and be a part of a solution.

News

Iowa City Police ask for help in investigation after man shot in leg

Updated: 57 minutes ago
Iowa City Police are asking for help as they investigate a shooting that sent a man to the hospital.

News

Coronavirus deaths top 700 in Iowa

Updated: 1 hour ago
The state of Iowa has now seen more than 700 deaths due to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Black Hawk County

Contractors preparing to rebuild Maple Lanes in Waterloo

Updated: 4 hours ago
Contractors are preparing to re-build Maple Lanes Bowling Center after a fire started by arsonists nearly destroyed the building back in February, according to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier.

Black Hawk County

Man charged after he led police on car chase with 1-year-old inside the car

Updated: 4 hours ago
A Waterloo man has been charged with child endangerment after he led police on a car chase with a 1-year-old child inside the vehicle.

Latest News

News

2020 Fair Special Edition

Updated: 7 hours ago
Even though the Iowa State Fair is canceled this year, organizers still plan to host 4H and FFA shows.

Iowa

Iowa State Fair to host 2020 Fair Special Edition with 4H & FFA shows

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KCCI
Even though the Iowa State Fair is canceled this year, organizers still plan to host 4H and FFA shows. It will be called the 2020 Fair Special Edition.

News

State to schools: Masks not needed — and don’t mandate them

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Mary Green
A teacher from Waterloo said the Iowa Department of Education’s guidance on reopening schools won’t keep him and his students safe if they return to the classroom.

News

Panel of Iowans discuss their experience with racism in the state

Updated: 14 hours ago
Panel of Iowans discuss their experience with racism in the state

News

Iowa City business owners urged to ask customers to wear a face cover

Updated: 14 hours ago
Since COVID-19 restrictions were lifted on June 12th, Johnson County has had 247 more people test positive for COVID-19. That’s six times higher than the two weeks leading up to the re-opening of the state.