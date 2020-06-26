Iowa City business owners urged to ask customers to wear a face cover

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Since COVID-19 restrictions were lifted on June 12th, Johnson County has had 247 more people test positive for COVID-19. That’s six times higher than the two weeks leading up to the re-opening of the state.

On Thursday, the city’s COVID-19 recovery team asked restaurant and bar owners to urge customers to also wear a face covering.

“I think it’s a little risky,” Michael Salazar II said. “I do see a lot of people without masks walking downtown in large groups.”

He visits downtown Iowa City at least once a week. The number of people he sees not social distancing has gone up since June 12th.

“When the bars opened back up people instantly came downtown as if COVID-19 was gone,” he said.

Local leaders said many of those testing positive are between the ages of 18 and 25. Two establishments took measures into their own hands by shutting their doors. Others are being urged to mandate that customers wear a mask.

“When we’re going to eat or drink why do I keep my face covered because I’m going to be putting stuff in my mouth?‘” asked Iowa City Nighttime Mayor Joe Reilly. “If you’re not eating or you’re not drinking and you’re still in the establishment keep the mask on. When the time comes that you’re going to have your meal or have your drink you can pull it down and pull it right back up.

Despite Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds expending her proclamation to keep Iowa businesses open Thursday, he worried people who choose not to wear a mask could lead to another shutdown.

“That won’t be good for the businesses, that won’t be good for the University, and it would be good for Iowa City,” Reilly said.

Reilly said there would likely be some push back about wearing a mask but it’s something he said many people, including Salazar, are on board with.

“If that’s what needs to happen to get this changed to get more serious by all means give me a mask,” Salazar said.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.