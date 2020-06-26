Hempstead puts up 23 runs against Linn-Mar in doubleheader sweep

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque Hempstead improved its record to 4-0 after sweeping Linn-Mar in a doubleheader on Thursday.

The Mustangs won the first game, 8-2. In the nightcap, Linn-Mar jumped out to a 2-1 lead after the first inning, but the Mustangs responded with an 11-run second inning to win, including two 2-run triples provided by Kellen Strohmeyer and Devin Eudaley.

Linn-Mar falls to 2-4 overall.

