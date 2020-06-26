Advertisement

“Hate has no place in Marion” - City responds to possible hate crime

(WTOK)
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Marion is challenging every person who lives there to rise above hate, and be a part of a solution.

Marion Police are now investigating a race-based crime after a family woke up Friday morning to find a racial slur spray painted on their home. They’re working with the FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office to determine if this will also fall under the federal hate crime statute.

The city released a statement saying the incident is utterly unacceptable “and a pointed reminder that no community is immune to the impacts of racism and hate.”

“Hate has no place in Marion,” said Mayor Nicolas AbouAssaly. “We must stand up to hate and we must protect our neighbors. Every Marion resident has the right to feel secure, safe and welcomed in the place they call home.”

City Manager Lon Pluckhahn said, “I cannot find words strong enough to condemn this behavior.”

Anyone with information in the incident is encouraged to call the Marion Police Department at (319) 377-1511.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Iowa City Police ask for help in investigation after man shot in leg

Updated: 56 minutes ago
Iowa City Police are asking for help as they investigate a shooting that sent a man to the hospital.

News

Coronavirus deaths top 700 in Iowa

Updated: 1 hour ago
The state of Iowa has now seen more than 700 deaths due to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Black Hawk County

Contractors preparing to rebuild Maple Lanes in Waterloo

Updated: 3 hours ago
Contractors are preparing to re-build Maple Lanes Bowling Center after a fire started by arsonists nearly destroyed the building back in February, according to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier.

Black Hawk County

Man charged after he led police on car chase with 1-year-old inside the car

Updated: 4 hours ago
A Waterloo man has been charged with child endangerment after he led police on a car chase with a 1-year-old child inside the vehicle.

Latest News

News

2020 Fair Special Edition

Updated: 7 hours ago
Even though the Iowa State Fair is canceled this year, organizers still plan to host 4H and FFA shows.

Iowa

Iowa State Fair to host 2020 Fair Special Edition with 4H & FFA shows

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KCCI
Even though the Iowa State Fair is canceled this year, organizers still plan to host 4H and FFA shows. It will be called the 2020 Fair Special Edition.

News

State to schools: Masks not needed — and don’t mandate them

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Mary Green
A teacher from Waterloo said the Iowa Department of Education’s guidance on reopening schools won’t keep him and his students safe if they return to the classroom.

Johnson County

Iowa City business owners urged to ask customers to wear a face cover

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Brian Tabick
Since COVID-19 restrictions were lifted on June 12th, Johnson County has had 247 more people test positive for COVID-19. That’s six times higher than the two weeks leading up to the re-opening of the state.

News

Panel of Iowans discuss their experience with racism in the state

Updated: 14 hours ago
Panel of Iowans discuss their experience with racism in the state

News

Iowa City business owners urged to ask customers to wear a face cover

Updated: 14 hours ago
Since COVID-19 restrictions were lifted on June 12th, Johnson County has had 247 more people test positive for COVID-19. That’s six times higher than the two weeks leading up to the re-opening of the state.