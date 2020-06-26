“Hate has no place in Marion” - City responds to possible hate crime

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Marion is challenging every person who lives there to rise above hate, and be a part of a solution.

Marion Police are now investigating a race-based crime after a family woke up Friday morning to find a racial slur spray painted on their home. They’re working with the FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office to determine if this will also fall under the federal hate crime statute.

The city released a statement saying the incident is utterly unacceptable “and a pointed reminder that no community is immune to the impacts of racism and hate.”

“Hate has no place in Marion,” said Mayor Nicolas AbouAssaly. “We must stand up to hate and we must protect our neighbors. Every Marion resident has the right to feel secure, safe and welcomed in the place they call home.”

City Manager Lon Pluckhahn said, “I cannot find words strong enough to condemn this behavior.”

Anyone with information in the incident is encouraged to call the Marion Police Department at (319) 377-1511.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.