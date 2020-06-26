Dubuque woman starts petition to name airport terminal after Tuskegee Airman

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Captain Robert Martin fought in World War II as one of the first African American pilots in the U.S. military.

Dawnelle Gordon had not heard of him until last year when she saw that a post office in Chicago would be named after him.

She said that it is time he gets some recognition in his hometown of Dubuque since he was a decorated war hero who earned the Congressional Medal of Honor as part of the Tuskegee Airmen.

”He was born and raised in Dubuque and we do not have anything around town that even mentions him, who he was and what he did,” she said.

That is why she filed an application through the Airport Commission to get the terminal of the Dubuque Regional Airport named after Captain Martin. She then created a petition online.

”I did not think that it would gain so much attention so fast and so quickly that people were going to sign it and support it,” she said.

The commission formed a sub-committee to evaluate the application and consider options.

Todd Dalsing, Dubuque Regional Airport director, said he believes Martin checks many of the boxes.

”I think Robert Martin is an excellent candidate and ties with the city of Dubuque,” he said. “He made a significant impact in aviation and he is a national hero with decorated honors.”

He said discussions are already taking place.

”Other than the naming of the building there is some discussion about a potential sign monument out in front of terminal and also potentially a plaque of some sort that would be on a wall of recognition inside the terminal,” Dalsing said.

Regardless of whether it is a terminal name, wall tribute or a statue, Gordon says it is important to take action.

”History is important,” she mentioned. “We do not want to erase that history of what the Tuskegee Airmen did and what Captain Martin did and why he is important to the community.”

She said the Black Lives Matter movement and the renewed focus on history often overlooking the contributions of Black Americans gives her request much more validation.

”Certainly the timing is optimal to accomplish this, so that is promising.”

If the Airport Commission approves naming the terminal after Captain Robert Martin, there would be costs involved that the Commission said it would not cover, but it said it would help Gordon fundraise through donations, grants or other options.

