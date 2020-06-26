Coronavirus deaths top 700 in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The state of Iowa has now seen more than 700 deaths due to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

As of 10:30 a.m. Friday morning, the Iowa Department of Public Health’s website shows there are now 701 deaths, with 7 new instances reported in the last 24 hours. Of those who have died, 492 people had a pre-existing condition. There were also an additional 494 new cases in Iowa, bringing the total to 27,555. There are also now 17,140 people in the state who have recovered from the virus, 5,428 that had a pre-existing condition.

The state also reported 6,575 new tests in that same time frame, bringing the total to 282,013. The state’s website shows 9.8% of Iowans who have gotten tested were positive for the virus.

There is one fewer outbreak at a long-term care facility in Iowa. Linn Manor Care Center in Linn County is now off the list. As of yesterday, they had 39 positive cases and 33 people who have recovered. In order for the state to remove a facility from the list, there must be no new cases in either residents or staff for 28 days, which is two incubation cycles of the virus.

Linn Manor Care Center released a statement on Friday’s announcement.

“We would like to express how incredibly thankful we are for all of our staff, their teamwork, willingness to work long hours when needed, and selflessness that continues to show during these unprecedented times. We would also like to thank Linn County Public Health, Linn County Emergency Management Agency, residents’ families, and the community as a whole. We would like to express our utmost gratitude to Mercy Hospital and Dr. Taeger for offering us emotional support, PPE supplies, and staffing to ensure we were able to continuously provide quality care.”

There is now only one outbreak still in Linn County at Willow Garden Care Center. The state has a total of 26 outbreaks. In all, 774 people have tested positive in facilities across the state, with 476 of them recovering, and 360 people dying.

Right now there are 141 Iowans hospitalized due to COVID-19. That’s up 4 people compared to Thursday. Within the last 24 hours, there are 18 patients reported in hospitals. That’s up 5 people from the day before. There are 42 people in intensive-care units, the same number as of Thursday. There are now 24 people on ventilators.

