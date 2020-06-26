Coralville Lake rising

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It's not much of a surprise with all the rain that fell in the Iowa River basin over the past seven days that the Coralville Lake is on the rise.

Late this weekend into next week the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers anticipates the lake to rise over the 700ft level. This is around 17 feet above normal and does result in numerous recreation and camping areas to close.

The lake takes a while to come up and usually the same amount of time to come down. It’s a process and isn’t as simple as one may think. Streamflow of the English, Cedar, and eventually the Mississippi all play a role in how much water can be released from the dam.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.