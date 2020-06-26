Advertisement

Coralville Lake rising

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers forecast shows lake elevation well above normal for the next two weeks.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers forecast shows lake elevation well above normal for the next two weeks.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It's not much of a surprise with all the rain that fell in the Iowa River basin over the past seven days that the Coralville Lake is on the rise.

Late this weekend into next week the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers anticipates the lake to rise over the 700ft level. This is around 17 feet above normal and does result in numerous recreation and camping areas to close.

The lake takes a while to come up and usually the same amount of time to come down. It’s a process and isn’t as simple as one may think. Streamflow of the English, Cedar, and eventually the Mississippi all play a role in how much water can be released from the dam.

