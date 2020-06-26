Contractors preparing to rebuild Maple Lanes in Waterloo

WATERLOO-CEDAR FALLS COURIER- Contractors are preparing to re-build Maple Lanes Bowling Center after a fire started by arsonists nearly destroyed the building back in February, according to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier.

The fire happened in the early morning hours on February 4th at the bowling center on University Avenue. The fire chief said that the fire started as an attempted robbery when the suspects broke in and attacked a maintenance worker. An Evansdale man, Kevin Cruz Soliveras is charged with arson, robbery, and burglary in connection with this case.

The Courier reported that the co-owner Rich Eighme said he plans to make the center “bigger and better than before.”

The fire destroyed two-thirds of the roof, exterior walls, bowling lanes, equipment, and other contents. They have gutted the building in preparation for new construction.

“Our goal is to be up and running by May 1 of 2021,” Eighme said. “With the exception of the concrete, sticks and outside cinder block walls, it’s a complete rebuild.”

There will also be new improvements added to the bowling center including a room for billiards, darts, and pinball; and new duckpin bowling lanes. Two outdoor volleyball courts will also be added along with outdoor seating and fire pits.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.