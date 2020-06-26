Cedar Rapids police remind citizens that use of fireworks in the city is prohibited

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The city and the police department in Cedar Rapids are reminding residents that use of fireworks in city limits is prohibited.

In a Facebook post on Friday, CRPD said,” Cedar Rapids police officers will cite individuals who are caught illegally discharging fireworks. The violation requires a court appearance with a fine up to $625.”

This comes after fireworks shop owners said demand has skyrocketed recently as fairs and festivals are canceled.

Dubuque police recently responded to increasing complaints about fireworks being set off late at night. Discharging fireworks is also prohibited in Dubuque.

