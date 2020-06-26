Can and Bottle Return Suspension Expected to End in July

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - For those with an ever-expanding collection of cans and bottles waiting to be redeemed for the five-cent deposit, it appears the light at the end of the tunnel is in sight.

Though Governor Kim Reynolds extended the emergency proclamation for another 30 days on Thursday, several sections include a statement saying Iowans shouldn’t expect those certain sections to be extended beyond July 25, 2020.

The section that suspends the requirement for stores in Iowa to accept cans and bottles in which an Iowa deposit was paid, is one of them.

The new language in the section also adds that retailers can begin accepting the returnables before July 26, but can place limits on how many can be returned at once and the hours in which they accept them as a way to “phase in the resumption of redemption”.

