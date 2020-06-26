Advertisement

Brad Paisley headlining Saturday night’s Grand Ole Opry concert

Brad Paisley is performing at the Grand Ole Opry on June 27.
Brad Paisley is performing at the Grand Ole Opry on June 27.
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Gray News) - Country music superstar Brad Paisley will be performing at the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday.

The performance at the empty venue will air on WTOK-TV Saturday night at 10:35 after Newscenter 11.

Keb’ Mo’ is also scheduled to perform. Circle will also livestream the show on its Facebook and YouTube pages live starting at 7 p.m.

Kick-off summer with Keb' Mo' and Brad Paisley! Be a part of a free livestream from the Grand Ole Opry on Sat, June 27...

Posted by Circle All Access on Monday, June 22, 2020

The Grand Ole Opry has continued its tradition of more than 4,900 consecutive Saturday night shows amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

US states reimpose virus restrictions; Germany cautions virus risk

Updated: 2 hours ago
By PAUL J. WEBER and MICHELLE R. SMITH
Texas and Florida have clamped down on bars in America's biggest retreat yet as the nation's daily number of confirmed coronavirus cases hit an all-time high of 40,000.

Congress stalls out — again — dealing with national trauma

Updated: 7 hours ago
By ANDREW TAYLOR
For a moment, Congress appeared poised to act on policing reform, mobilized by a national trauma and overwhelming public support. Now those efforts have stalled and seem unlikely to be revived in an election year.

Milton Glaser, designer of ‘I Love NY’ logo, dies at 91

Updated: 8 hours ago
Milton Glaser, the designer who created the “I (HEART) NY” logo and the famous Bob Dylan poster with psychedelic hair, has died. He died Friday, his 91st birthday.

Girlfriend of Slain Cedar Rapids man: “The world could’ve used 1 million of him, and we lost our one.”

Updated: 8 hours ago
By Brian Tabick
On Friday family and friends remembered 20-year-old Malik Sheets who died after being shot at a party.

Eastern Iowa Police Chiefs address lack of diversity on departments, solutions to better policing

Updated: 8 hours ago
By Taylor Holt
As calls for police reform continue, data from some eastern Iowa police departments show racial disparities in the number of officers of color on their force. While some officials say they are adjusting their recruiting methods, one police chief says diversifying departments is only part of the answer to making change and building relationships in their cities.

Seattle mayor meets with protesters over dismantling zone

Updated: 10 hours ago
Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan met with demonstrators Friday after some lay in the street or sat on barricades to thwart the city’s effort to dismantle an “occupied” protest zone that has drawn scorn from President Donald Trump and a lawsuit from nearby businesses.

Police in Waterloo looking for missing teen

Updated: 10 hours ago
Jaquwan Donald, 17, was last seen on June 24. Officials said he is 5′8″, 120 points, with black hair and brown eyes. His clothing description is unknown.

Iowa governor signs bill limiting absentee ballot requests

Updated: 10 hours ago
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed into law a bill that limits the Secretary of State’s ability to send absentee ballot requests to all registered voters.

Trump signs ‘strong’ executive order to protect monuments

Updated: 10 hours ago
By ASHRAF KHALIL Associated Press
President Trump retweeted an FBI wanted poster showing pictures of 15 protesters who are wanted for “vandalization of federal property.”

Exclusive with Ivanka Trump: Federal hiring to focus on skills, not degrees

Updated: 10 hours ago
By Jacqueline Policastro, Allison Maass and Timothy Knapp, Gray DC
President Donald Trump signed an executive order Friday authorizing the change alongside his daughter and advisor Ivanka Trump.

‘Hate has no place in Marion’; City responds to report of hate crime

Updated: 11 hours ago
‘Hate has no place in Marion’; City responds to report of hate crime