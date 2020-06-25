Univ. of Iowa to require face coverings on campus

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - At the University of Iowa, students, faculty, and staff will be required to wear face coverings on campus.

That includes all university facilities, except for a private office.

The University is planning to give each person two reusable cloth masks, two disposable masks, and one face shield.

Classes with 50 or more students will be online only and they are also setting aside some rooms in campus housing for isolation.

Students and staff at the University of Northern Iowa are expected to wear face masks while in the classroom. The University is moving some classes online and will reduce class sizes to promote distancing. Staff is also implementing increased cleaning and sanitation practices throughout campus.

