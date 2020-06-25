Ottumwa School Board picks its next superintendent

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - New! The Ottumwa School Board says it has selected its next superintendent. The board has chosen Mike McGrory.

He is currently the Associate Superintendent or the Muscatine Community School District.

McGrory is no stranger to the Ottumwa School District. He worked for three-years at Evans Middle School in Ottumwa from 1997-2000.

His other experiences include; Associate Superintendent at Muscatine Community Schools from 2016-present; Muscatine High School Principal from 2013-16; Central

High School Principal in Hinsdale, IL from 2010-13; Ames High School Principal from 2000-2010 and a K-12 Principal in Lone Tree from 1995-97.

McGrory was one of 39 candidates who applied for the position.

Original Story: The Ottumwa Community School District Board of Education selected two finalists Wednesday evening to serve as Ottumwa’s next superintendent: Tim Kuehl, Superintendent of Clear Creek Amana and Mike McGrory, Associate Superintendent for the Muscatine Community School District.

The two candidates will participate in interviews on Thursday, June 25.

Stakeholder groups include district administrators, teachers, other staff, and community members.

After the interviews, the school board will hold a second interview with the finalists and review feedback from stakeholders.

The board intends to vote on their selection following the final interview.

Here is a look at the finalists experience:

Kuehl has served as Superintendent of Clear Creek Amana since 2013. His other administrative experience includes Superintendent/Elementary Principal of Gladbrook Reinbeck Community School District from 2008-13; Middle School Principal for the Forest City Community School District from 2003-08; High School Principal and Curriculum director for the Allamakee Community School District from 2001-03; and Elementary Principal and Curriculum Director at Manson NW Webster from 2000-01.

The Board evaluated applicants from a pool of 39 and interviewed four semi-finalists before narrowing the search to two finalists.

