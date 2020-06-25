Advertisement

Sunny afternoon, chance for storms increase late tonight & into Friday

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A nice day in store for your Thursday. Highs this afternoon will be in the mid-80s with lots of sunshine. Humidity stays low, so a very comfortable afternoon and evening ahead.

Late tonight, clouds will increase making way for scattered showers and storms. Those will continue through tomorrow as a warm front lifts northward across our area. That is also going to increase humidity and temperatures.

Highs tomorrow in the mid to upper 80s, some places to the south may get into the 90s. Heat Index values are going to soar into the low to mid-90s.

Heat Index climbs into the low to mid 90s Friday.
Heat Index climbs into the low to mid 90s Friday.(KCRG)

There may be some breaks in the rain and storms activity throughout the day, but once we get into the afternoon there is the potential for severe weather. At this point, damaging, high winds look to be the main threat, along with heavy rain and hail. That heavy rainfall could also bring the threat of flooding and could impact river levels as well.

Potential for severe weather on Friday.
Potential for severe weather on Friday.(KCRG)

This front will then stall across eastern Iowa, keeping the heat, humidity, and chance for storms in the forecast through next week.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 1 hours ago
A fantastic afternoon in store for your Thursday, but the potential for severe weather returns Friday.

Forecast

Dry today, strong storms possible tomorrow

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kaj O'Mara
Plan on a nice day in the 80s.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 7 hours ago
Plan on a great day with highs into the mid-80s.

Forecast

Quiet and comfortable for one more day.

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Joe Winters
First Alert Forecast

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 21 hours ago

Forecast

Isolated showers this afternoon

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 10:44 AM CDT
|
By Kalie Pluchel
Today is going to overall be a nice day, temperatures will be a bit warmer, but humidity levels continue to stay low. A few isolated showers possible this afternoon.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 10:43 AM CDT
Overall a nice day ahead, a few isolated showers in the afternoon.

Forecast

Sunny start, then a few more isolated showers possible

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 4:48 AM CDT
|
By Kaj O'Mara
Plan on a nice one overall with only a small chance of rain later today.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 4:43 AM CDT
Plan on a day similar to yesterday with isolated storms late.

Weather

Understanding the different types of flood warnings

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 5:05 PM CDT
|
By Corey Thompson
When flooding becomes a concern, the National Weather Service has a few tools in its toolbox to warn people of the threat, depending on the urgency and extent.