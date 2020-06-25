Sunny afternoon, chance for storms increase late tonight & into Friday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A nice day in store for your Thursday. Highs this afternoon will be in the mid-80s with lots of sunshine. Humidity stays low, so a very comfortable afternoon and evening ahead.

Late tonight, clouds will increase making way for scattered showers and storms. Those will continue through tomorrow as a warm front lifts northward across our area. That is also going to increase humidity and temperatures.

Highs tomorrow in the mid to upper 80s, some places to the south may get into the 90s. Heat Index values are going to soar into the low to mid-90s.

Heat Index climbs into the low to mid 90s Friday. (KCRG)

There may be some breaks in the rain and storms activity throughout the day, but once we get into the afternoon there is the potential for severe weather. At this point, damaging, high winds look to be the main threat, along with heavy rain and hail. That heavy rainfall could also bring the threat of flooding and could impact river levels as well.

Potential for severe weather on Friday. (KCRG)

This front will then stall across eastern Iowa, keeping the heat, humidity, and chance for storms in the forecast through next week.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.