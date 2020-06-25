Advertisement

Project Better Together and Johnson County Public Health teamed up to send their community a call to action

By Becky Phelps
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Johnson County has seen double-digit cases every day for the past week, leading to a warning of a second possible economic shutdown. Project Better Together, Johnson County Public Health and local leaders from hospitals, businesses and the University of Iowa held a press conference in downtown Iowa City to address how people can help stop the spread of the virus. Local experts say it’s more important now than ever that people keep wearing masks and social distance.

Director of Project Better Together Mark Nolte said if COVID-19 cases continue to rise, local businesses could face a second shutdown, that they might not survive. “So, this recent uptick in cases has really concerned us that if we don’t take our responsibilities seriously, we’re gonna have another shut down and this time there won’t be PPE, there won’t be extra unemployment,” Nolte said.

Johnson County Leaders team up to urge the community to wear masks and social distance.
Johnson County Leaders team up to urge the community to wear masks and social distance.(Becky Phelps, KCRG)

The CEO of University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics Suresh Gunasakaran said the rise in cases is highest among the 18-25 age group.

“When we talk to them, what we find is they haven’t been following social distancing guidelines, that they’ve been frequenting a lot of places where there are large gatherings, and that precautions that could be taken are not being taken,” Gunasakaran said.

Leaders from local stores and restaurants also talked about how they’re keeping their employees and customers safe. They encouraged other businesses to do their part by requiring masks inside, limiting customers, and letting employees stay home if they feel sick.

