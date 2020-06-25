Positive COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County jail now total 28

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Sheriff Joe Kennedy said they were pretty certain a COVID-19 jail outbreak would happen eventually.

”It was bound to happen, it happened, now we are dealing with it,” he said. “Just like any other day in the jail, you do not know what you are going to get, so you just show up and roll with the punches and keep moving on.”

With the increase in cases, jail staff want to make sure they are monitoring each inmate closely, even those who are no longer in jail.

”We do know that, I believe three of the people that were positive have been released,” Sheriff Kennedy said. ”Last night when we found out that they were positive and had been released I directed our staff to try to reach out to those people and let them know what was going on.”

Kennedy said he never got confirmation on whether staff members had been able to contact them, but now it is not their responsibility anymore.

”The Visiting Nurses Association (VNA) is going to be taking care of contacting and doing follow-up with those individuals,” he commented.

The VNA did not respond TV9′s question of whether or not they had been able to contact the infected individuals. They said the plan is to conduct contact tracing and case investigations. That includes guidance on self-isolation, monitoring of symptoms, interviews on close contacts, and release criteria.

VNA will also continue following the individuals until they have fully recovered from this illness.

As for the people who are still inside, the Sheriff’s Department has implemented changes to try to prevent more infections.

Both inmates and staff members are now required to wear masks and face shields.

They have also switched to a bleaching solution instead of a regular disinfectant to clean housing units and jail cells.

Visitations, however, are still scheduled to start again soon.

”One thing that people need to keep in mind is that our visitation is all through close-circuit TV, so there is not face-to-face contact,” Kennedy said. “In fact, they are in two separate parts of the building.”

