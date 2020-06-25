Police make arrest in shooting death of Des Moines man

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a man in a Des Moines city park.

Police say they arrested 20-year-old Lee Targblor, of Des Moines, on Wednesday in the Tuesday night death of 31-year-old Paye Blawou, of Des Moines. Targblor was being held in the Polk County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, although that charge could be upgraded.

Police say officers were called to Prospect Park around 8 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a shooting and found Blawou critically injured with a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

