Passenger numbers at the Eastern Iowa Airport are up in May compared to April

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Passengers at the Eastern Iowa Airport have increased in May compared to April of this year and are tracking along with the national average.

14,353 passengers flew to and from the Eastern Iowa Airport in May, but the airport saw 112,711 passengers in May of 2019. That’s an 87% decrease over the past year, but that number has decreased since April. Passenger numbers were down by 97% from April 2020 to April 2019.

Airport Director Marty Lenss said, “These numbers are a significant improvement over what we saw in April. The last week in April the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screened an average of 82 passengers per day,”

Right now, the airport is averaging around 500 passengers per day, but by August all destinations by the five carriers will be back on schedule.

Lenss stated, ”We are very appreciative our air carrier partners are adding flights and destinations back into the schedule to provide passengers more options.”

He also said that many people, around this time, travel for leisure.

“Historically, leisure travel returns quicker than business travel after catastrophic events,” Lenss says. “The challenges surrounding business travel with the health and safety issues from COVID-19 are making, and will likely continue to make, business travel slower to rebound.”

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.