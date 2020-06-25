Marion Pastor frustrated after corrupt COVID-19 test

MARION, Iowa (WOI) - A Marion man says he tried taking a COVID-19 test through TestIowa, but his test came back corrupt.

Jim Bonewald is a pastor at United Presbyterian Church in Lone Tree. After starting to feel allergy-like symptoms, he chose to schedule a test through TestIowa to make sure he wasn’t spreading the virus to his congregation.

He says the nurse at the test site could only get a good swab in one nostril of his nose and she thought it would be good enough.

Bonewald said, “I didn’t hear back until Monday with [an] email, that said [the] test couldn’t be processed because the sample had been corrupted and that I should reschedule for another test "

He added if the process was easier, he would probably get another test, but he called the effort to get tested cumbersome.

