Advertisement

Local law enforcement agencies take advantage of government program to receive military equipment

By Ethan Stein
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, Iowa (KCRG) - Washington, Iowa has around 7,200 people, according to the United States Census Bureau, but its police department received a mine-resistant vehicle, which is normally used for areas of war.

The town’s police department is one of 90 different law enforcement agencies across Iowa who took advantage of a program through the Department of Defense LESO/1033 program to receive cheap surplus military equipment. The program gives law enforcement agencies access to mine-resistant vehicles, armored trucks, night-vision sniper scopes, infrared telescopes, rifles, and other military equipment for cheaper prices.

The amount of equipment bought from 2019 to 2014 compared to 2013-2009 increased by around 350%, according to data from the Department of Defense. The value of the equipment received, over the same time period, increased around 433%.

The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office is one of around 12 different law enforcement agencies that have a mine-resistant vehicle. The mine-resistant vehicle is worth around $700,000, but the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office said it received it for free through the program.

Mark Herbst, who is a captain with the sheriff’s office, said they rarely use the mine-resistant vehicle.

“That machine has a limited scope and purpose and only comes out when needed,” he said.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Mason City Police and the Clinton Police Department also have a mine-resistant vehicle.

The Ceder Rapids Police Department received an unmanned ground vehicle from the program. It has an estimated worth of $30,000.

Agencies commonly use the program to buy rifles for cheap as well, like Polk County Sheriff’s Department. It bought 42 different rifles through the program.

The state’s department of natural resources bought over 130 rifles through the program.

The Linn County Sheriff’s department received 17 rifles.

Other agencies don’t participate in the program or haven’t participated in the program for years, like the Dubuque Police Department.

The department only received one rifle back in 2000. They haven’t participated in the program since then.

Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office hasn’t participated in the program at all.

Joe Kennedy, who is the Dubuque county sheriff, said he doesn’t think the maintenance costs are worth the small number of times they would use gear like mine-resistant vehicles.

“Basically we don’t want to maintain it for years and years and years,” he said. “Until that very small opportunity arises, where we still need it.”

Since 1994, law enforcement agencies in the state have received more than 3,000 pieces of military equipment from the program worth $12 million through the program.

Fernando Garcia-Franceschini contributed to this story.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E Cheese files for bankruptcy

Updated: 1 hours ago
Chuck E Cheese, the restaurant chain that became a Mecca for children and a crucible for many of their parents, is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Johnson County

New statewide initiative aims to partner farmers with nonprofits to donate unsold crops

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Aaron Scheinblum
A new state program is looking to partner farmers with nonprofits, in an effort to get food to people in need during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Black Hawk County

Heavy rain & flooding causes George Wyth State Park to temporarily close

Updated: 3 hours ago
Over the past few days, many areas in eastern Iowa have seen heavy rainfall. Because of this, George Wyth State Park in Black Hawk County was forced to temporarily close.

Iowa

Around 8,500 Iowans applied for unemployment last week

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Iowa Workforce Development reported that 8,542 Iowans filed for unemployment between June 14 and June 20.

Iowa

Police make arrest in shooting death of Des Moines man

Updated: 4 hours ago
Police have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a man in a Des Moines city park.

Latest News

Iowa

Man charged with arson after a 7 hour standoff in Poweshiek County

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KCCI
A man is accused of starting several fires and shooting at deputies during a standoff in Poweshiek County. The sheriff’s office says the standoff lasted more than 7 hours.

Linn County

Marion Pastor frustrated after corrupt COVID-19 test

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WOI
A Marion man says he tried taking a COVID-19 test through TestIowa, but his test came back corrupt.

Iowa

Iowa State University researchers working on at-home COVID-19 test

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WOI
Researchers at Iowa State University say they’re working on an at-home COVID-19 test, which could provide results in 20 minutes.

Iowa

Former Hawkeye basketball star, Ben McGilmer, passes away at 74

Updated: 6 hours ago
A Hawkeye basketball star from a legendary team, in the Field House era, Ben McGilmer, passed away at age 74.

Linn County

Cedar Rapids insurance agent makes donation to feed first responders, healthcare workers

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Aaron Hosman
Country Financial Insurance will donate $3 million dollars this year to organizations that support first responders, military members, and healthcare workers. As a part of their Operation Helping Heroes Program, the company gives its agents across the country money to support in their own communities.

News

Researchers working on at-home COVID-19 test

Updated: 7 hours ago
Researchers at Iowa State University say they're working on an at-home COVID-19 test.