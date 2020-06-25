Local Iowa and Illinois restaurants deal with consequences of different reopening process

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Jeremy McDowell owns Mid-Town Marina in East Dubuque, Illinois.

He said the pandemic has them living in some sort of limbo.

”Is it over with? Is it not over with? We do not know,” he said. “One day at a time.”

And that is exactly how they are taking it. Right now, Illinois is in Phase 3 of its reopening plan.

”Right now we have outside seating only,” he commented. “We are allowed to have people walk into the restaurant, but they can simply order food, order drink, and they have to come back outside.”

Tomorrow the state goes into Phase 4, which allows them to have indoor dining at 50 percent capacity.

McDowell said they were envious of Iowa’s progress at the start.

”At first it was frustrating because they were able to do things that we were not,” he confessed.

But he said people have shown up.

”Once it turns 70 degrees it is really, really hard to keep a boater at home,” he said. “The numbers we are seeing right now are actually like crazy. People are showing great support.”

On the other side of the Mississippi, it looks very different. Iowa reopened weeks ago.

Tim Conklin, general manager of Inspire Cafe in Dubuque, said they have had customers from all over.

”We do get a lot of people coming across from Illinois and Wisconsin and you can tell that they are from there because of their talk on how open Iowa seems to be,” he mentioned. “We are also fortunate in this area that we are getting people from California, Florida, Alabama.”

But they are not getting the same “crazy numbers” as their neighbors from across the bridge.

”We are definitely open for 100 percent, but again, we are only doing about 50 percent of our old numbers,” he said. “So we are not even close to hitting our occupancy.”

Conklin said he believes many people in the Dubuque area are still afraid of going out to eat.

