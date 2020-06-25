Advertisement

Local Iowa and Illinois restaurants deal with consequences of different reopening process

By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Jeremy McDowell owns Mid-Town Marina in East Dubuque, Illinois.

He said the pandemic has them living in some sort of limbo.

”Is it over with? Is it not over with? We do not know,” he said. “One day at a time.”

And that is exactly how they are taking it. Right now, Illinois is in Phase 3 of its reopening plan.

”Right now we have outside seating only,” he commented. “We are allowed to have people walk into the restaurant, but they can simply order food, order drink, and they have to come back outside.”

Tomorrow the state goes into Phase 4, which allows them to have indoor dining at 50 percent capacity.

McDowell said they were envious of Iowa’s progress at the start.

”At first it was frustrating because they were able to do things that we were not,” he confessed.

But he said people have shown up.

”Once it turns 70 degrees it is really, really hard to keep a boater at home,” he said. “The numbers we are seeing right now are actually like crazy. People are showing great support.”

On the other side of the Mississippi, it looks very different. Iowa reopened weeks ago.

Tim Conklin, general manager of Inspire Cafe in Dubuque, said they have had customers from all over.

”We do get a lot of people coming across from Illinois and Wisconsin and you can tell that they are from there because of their talk on how open Iowa seems to be,” he mentioned. “We are also fortunate in this area that we are getting people from California, Florida, Alabama.”

But they are not getting the same “crazy numbers” as their neighbors from across the bridge.

”We are definitely open for 100 percent, but again, we are only doing about 50 percent of our old numbers,” he said. “So we are not even close to hitting our occupancy.”

Conklin said he believes many people in the Dubuque area are still afraid of going out to eat.

“Hate has no place in Marion” - City responds to possible hate crime

Updated: 17 minutes ago
The city of Marion is challenging every person who lives there to rise above hate, and be a part of a solution.

Iowa City Police ask for help in investigation after man shot in leg

Updated: 54 minutes ago
Iowa City Police are asking for help as they investigate a shooting that sent a man to the hospital.

Coronavirus deaths top 700 in Iowa

Updated: 1 hour ago
The state of Iowa has now seen more than 700 deaths due to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Contractors preparing to rebuild Maple Lanes in Waterloo

Updated: 3 hours ago
Contractors are preparing to re-build Maple Lanes Bowling Center after a fire started by arsonists nearly destroyed the building back in February, according to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier.

Man charged after he led police on car chase with 1-year-old inside the car

Updated: 3 hours ago
A Waterloo man has been charged with child endangerment after he led police on a car chase with a 1-year-old child inside the vehicle.

Iowa State Fair to host 2020 Fair Special Edition with 4H & FFA shows

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KCCI
Even though the Iowa State Fair is canceled this year, organizers still plan to host 4H and FFA shows. It will be called the 2020 Fair Special Edition.

State to schools: Masks not needed — and don’t mandate them

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Mary Green
A teacher from Waterloo said the Iowa Department of Education’s guidance on reopening schools won’t keep him and his students safe if they return to the classroom.

Iowa City business owners urged to ask customers to wear a face cover

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Brian Tabick
Since COVID-19 restrictions were lifted on June 12th, Johnson County has had 247 more people test positive for COVID-19. That’s six times higher than the two weeks leading up to the re-opening of the state.

Panel of Iowans discuss their experience with racism in the state

Updated: 14 hours ago
