Kennedy and Iowa City High split Top-5 showdown

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Both Iowa City High and Cedar Rapids Kennedy entered Wednesday’s contest ranked in the Top-5 in Class 5A.

Kennedy won the first game, 2-1. It was tied 1-1 through five innings until Addy Alber hit a solo home run to right field in the top of the sixth inning. Iowa City High responded in the second game winning, 12-1. The game was tied 1-1 after one inning, but the Little Hawks tallied eight runs on three home runs in the bottom of the second.

Kennedy suffered its first loss of the season, but is still 7-1 on the season. Iowa City High is now 6-2 overall.

