Johnson County extends Public Health Disaster Emergency until Aug. 1

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Johnson County officials announced that they have extended their Public Health Disaster Emergency until August 1st. This comes after Gov. Reynolds extended the state’s emergency proclamation Thursday.

The Johnson County Board of Supervisors and the Johnson County Emergency Management Commission approved the decision for the extension and added that the extension will be until August 1st or as long as the state’s Disaster Declaration remains in effect.

Officials made this decision after an increase in positive COVID-19 cases and that the virus continues to have a significant risk on the population of Johnson County. They urge residents of the county to continue to take precautions by practicing social distancing, wearing face coverings in public and increase hygiene measures.

#StayHome if you have #COVID19 symptoms. And remember, wash your hands, cover your cough and stay six feet apart. pic.twitter.com/6plnvfNdum — JCPH (@JCIowaPH) June 24, 2020

The extension of the local declaration will help continue the deployment of emergency funds and any other resources across the county.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.