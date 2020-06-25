Iowa News Digest

Hello! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in Iowa. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the Des Moines Bureau at 515-243-3281 or apdesmoines@ap.org. Iowa News Editor Scott McFetridge can also be reached at 515-243-3281 or smcfetridge@ap.org.

A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories and digests will keep you up to date. All times are Central.

Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

For up-to-the-minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org.

TOP STORIES:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IOWA SPORTS

GRIMES — All high school athletic activities in Iowa may resume under a new emergency order signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds, updating the order that expired Thursday. She said she would continue business related regulatory relief measures implemented earlier for at least another month. UPCOMING: 200 words.

AROUND THE STATE:

ELECTION 2020-CANVASSING

WASHINGTON — Across much of America, the coronavirus pandemic isn’t fading away. But political campaigns are still forging ahead with in-person organizing. By Alexandra Jaffe. SENT: 900 words, photos.

IN BRIEF:

DES MOINES HOMICIDE — Police have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a man in a Des Moines city park.

GRINNELL STANDOFF — Police in east-central Iowa have arrested a man after an hourslong standoff in which the man was accused of shooting at officers and setting his farmstead on fire.

SPORTS:

BBO—VIRUS OUTBREAK-GAMES CANCELED

DES MOINES — Two high school baseball games scheduled for Thursday at Principal Park in Des Moines were postponed after officials said a ballpark staff member tested positive for coronavirus. SENT: 215 words, photos.

____

If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them via FTP to the AP in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, including FTP account information, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.