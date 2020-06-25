Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m. CDT

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Senate Democrats are calling for Gov. Kim Reynolds to quickly sign an executive order allowing felons to vote once they have completed their sentences. But voting right experts say the details of her directive are just as important as the timing of her action. In a letter sent Wednesday, the 18 Democratic senators asked Reynolds to sign an order without exceptions or limitations by Independence Day. That would end Iowa’s status as the only state that disenfranchises all felons. Experts on voting rights and racial disparities said the way she frames the order will significantly impact the number of felons who will register and vote.

GRINNELL, Iowa (AP) — Police in east-central Iowa have arrested a man after an hourslong standoff in which the man was accused of shooting at officers and setting his farmstead on fire. Television station KCCI reports that the Poweshiek County Sheriff's Office was called around 1:20 p.m. Wednesday to a home about four miles southeast of Grinnell. Sheriff's officials say they made contact with 49-year-old Dwaine Anthony Bauman, who became aggressive and fired a gun several times. Authorities say he set fire to his home, two vehicles, a barn and almost 100 bales of hay. All were destroyed. Bauman was arrested shortly after 9 p.m. and charged him with three counts of second-degree arson and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a man in a Des Moines city park. Police say they arrested 20-year-old Lee Targblor, of Des Moines, on Wednesday in the Tuesday night death of 31-year-old Paye Blawou, of Des Moines. Targblor was being held in the Polk County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, although that charge could be upgraded. Police say officers were called to Prospect Park around 8 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a shooting and found Blawou critically injured with a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) — An inmate at an Iowa prison in Fort Dodge has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of another inmate at the prison last week. The Des Moines Register reports that 44-year-old Eric Hall was charged in the June 14 death of 59-year-old Thomas Andrew Daleske, who was found dead in his cell. Authorities charged Hall on Tuesday, saying he confessed to killing Daleske. The Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office’s says Daleske died of strangulation with blunt force injuries to the head. Daleske had been imprisoned since 2000 on a 45-year sentence for child sexual abuse counts. Hall has been in prison since April 2019 for a string of burglaries.