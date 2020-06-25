Health officials warn people to be vigilant as COVID-19 numbers rise

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Health officials warned people to be vigilant after a surge of COVID-19 cases over the last week.

University of Iowa Health Care infectious disease expert Dr. Jorge Salinas said several communities across the U.S., including some in eastern Iowa, are seeing an uptick in cases.

“The number of cases caught us a little off guard,” he said. “There has been more transmission in Johnson County than we would have expected.

Johnson County nearly saw triple the number of positive cases in the last week than the week prior. Linn County saw nearly five times the number of cases in that time. The state is reporting nearly quadruple the numbers in Dubuque County.

Iowa started loosening restrictions on May 1st, but on June 12th, it lifted almost all mitigation measures. Restaurants and bars could operate at full capacity and fitness centers opened without limitations.

The CDC is still recommending for people to social distance and wear a face covering, but Dr. Salinas said some aren’t doing so.

“You can still see people,” he said. “You just need to do so from 6 feet apart and wear a face mask. They make a mask for almost all needs.”

Dr. Salinas specifically pointed out one group of people in particular who are contracting the virus, socially active young adults. He said they can catch the virus and pass it to someone else without showing signs of illness.

“We all need to work together as a pack,” Dr. Salinas said. “Our chances of winning against the virus are much higher if we avoid an individualistic approach.”

